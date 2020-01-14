Brad Brownell and Mike Krzyzewski’s comments after Clemson’s upset win over No. 3 Duke

CLEMSON, S.C. — With Tuesday night’s 79-72 win over No. 3 Duke, Clemson secured its first top-3 win since beating UNC in 2001.

Coming off the heels of the Tigers first win ever in Chapel Hill, it’s been a special few days for the Clemson basketball program.

Tuesday’s win was also the 178th win for Brad Brownell in his tenure at Clemson, making him the winningest head coach in program history.

Here’s what coach Brownell and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski had to say after a historic game at Littlejohn Coliseum.