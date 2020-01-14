Calhoun Co. suspect sought in attack of woman during home invasion, robbery
Calhoun Co, SC (WOLO) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man accused of breaking into a home in the Lone Star community.
The attacker beat a woman in the head and then stole her credit card. The invasion happened around noon on Friday.
Investigators say he used the credit card at a Pizza Hut in West Columbia Friday night after the assault.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the home invasion is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.