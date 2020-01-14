KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Following the devastating tornado that tore through a South Carolina high school over the weekend, the community is pulling together to offer assistance.

Tuesday morning, the Kershaw County School District released information on how the community can help teachers in the aftermath of the recent disaster.

Teachers in the science and art programs in particular are in great need of items to include paper, paint, binders, clorox wipes, note paper and pencils.