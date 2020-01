Lexington County deputies need help identifying burglary suspect

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies need your help to find a man wanted for a burglary last month.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect robbing a store on Calks Ferry Road in December.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.