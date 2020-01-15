Possible homicide investigation underway in Kershaw after body found near abandoned vehicle

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are investigating a possible homicide on Green Hill Road in Elgin.

Deputies say a man’s body was located near an abandoned vehicle Wednesday morning.

SLED’s crime scene investigators are on the way to process the scene.

We have a crew headed to the area and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Law enforcement is asking the public to please avoid the area of Green Hill Road (around Whitehead Road).