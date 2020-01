Truist unveils new logo

(CNN) You’ll soon be seeing a lot of purple around town as Truist revealed its identity.

The $28 billion dollar merger of BB&T and Sun Trust was completed in December 2019.

Truist says it decided on purple because it’s a mixture of BB&T’s signature burgundy and the blue from Sun Trust’s logo.

The banks new logo features two T’s that stand for “touch” and “technology.”