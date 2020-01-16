DJJ searching for teen inmate escapee from Broad River Road prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice officials say they’re looking for an escaped juvenile inmate.

Authorities say Nicholas Rios, 16, left the DJJ Broad River Road Complex on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Rios is serving 35 years for criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting a 71 year old woman last year.

The Associated Press reports that in July 2019, Horry County authorities say the victim was assaulted by Rios at her home on Surfside Beach after he broke in.

The 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office tried Rios as an adult with multiple charges, including attempted murder and burglary.

DJJ officials say Rios is 5’2″, weighs 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a white crew neck t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

If you know where he is, please call either 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.