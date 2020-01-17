Gang member sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting mother of three: Solicitor

Chesnee Labri Mattress



LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County jury found a 25-year-old “validated gang member” guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Thursday, officials say.

According to a release for the 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Chesenee Labri Mattress fired into a crowd gathered at Annette Riley’s home, striking and killing the mother of three.

The incident occured on October 11, 2011 following an verbal altercation with one of Riley’s family members, officials say.

Officials added that Mattress was a friend of one of Riley’s daughters.