Legendary cartoonist, who’s behind many childhood favorites, stops by West Columbia

If you recognize the artwork of the Flintstones, the Rugrats or the Smurfs; you've seen the work of Ron Campbell.

“I started making cartoons in Australia for American TV in 1959, and I stopped making cartoons here in the United States in 2008,” said Campbell, retired screen cartoonist whose career spans 50 years.

Many people grew up watching Campbell’s cartoons, including the 1906’s Saturday Morning Beatles Cartoon series.

“It had such a high rating that it attracted the attention of many of the animation studios in Hollywood. They might have thought it had something to do with me, but it didn’t. It was the Beatles’ music, of course,” said Campbell.

He also helped animate the Beatles movie, ‘Yellow Submarine.’

“About 12 minutes of the film and it took us 8 months to do,” he said.

He never got to meet the Beatles, but said they did like the film.

Although he’s officially retired, at 80-years-old he isn’t done with cartoons.

“A fear of death keeps me working, I’m afraid,” he said.

He travels the country selling his paintings and meeting fans who grew up watching his work.

“It’s really been like a revelation to me as to the effect that our cartoons had on them. It’s like, the entire population of the United States watched our cartoons. What is this? Wow,” said Campbell.

He even gives buyers something extra.

“When I sell a painting I do a certificate of authenticity, and on that certificate I do a drawing. People seem to be amazed that I can do a drawing of, say George Jetson, just like that,” said Campbell.

He said he thinks people buy his work because his cartoons make people feel something.

“Mostly because of the memories it evokes. Nostalgia is a powerful emotion,” he said.

In addition to the Beatles TV show and movie, Campbell has been involved in Scooby-Doo, Winnie the Pooh, Ed, Edd n’Eddy, Yogi Bear, Captain Caveman, Jetsons, Rugrats, Smurfs, Krazy Kat, and dozens more.

You can’t buy any of his works online, just in person.

Campbell will be at Rob Shaw Gallery & Framing (324 State Street, West Columbia) on:

Friday, Jan 17 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information on Campbell’s stops, click here.