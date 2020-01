Inmate stabbed, held hostage by cellmate: SCDC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say that an inmate at Kershaw County Correctional Institution was stabbed and held hostage by his cellmate Monday morning.

According to a tweet, the inmate suffered non life-threatening wounds after being stabbed several times.

Authorities say additional charges will be filed against Matt Samuel Cox.

The inmate was held hostage for about two hours, authorities say.