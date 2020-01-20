Thousands march together to State House for “King Day at the Dome”

Eight Presidential candidates joined marchers on the walk to the State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — For the last twenty years, more and more people have converged on the Capital City to celebrate the impact Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. had on others.

On Monday, the twentieth celebration of “King Day at the Dome” began with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, and then continued with a march to a State House.

Thousands joined together for the walk to the State House, and some stayed as presidential candidates and community leaders spoke about the impact of Dr. King’s mission.

“This is very special. It’s a great thing for everyone to be able to come together,” said Deonna Brown, who participated in the march with her father.

Some have been taking part in the march for years, and say that this event carries a lot of meaning to them each year.

“It means quite a bit. We have come a long way, but like the preachers were preaching today, we’ve got a long way to go. But what [MLK] did, not only him but other people with his ability, it means quite a bit,” said Joe Glenn, an 83-year-old marcher from Greenville.

Joined with presidential candidates locking arm-in-arm and guiding marchers to the State House, some say it is refreshing to see new faces take up Dr. King’s call for action.

“I’m looking forward to the younger group being more active about what’s going on in the world because sometimes they get so sidetracked on other things but it’s all about what’s going on today,” said Ellen Daniels, who took part in the march Monday morning.

Even though Dr. King’s legacy has changed many lives, some believe it’s up to them to keep his mission thriving.

“I know that the freedom is there, but we have to work for it. We can’t just sit back and think freedom is coming. We have to do something,” Daniels said.

Some say the best way to make their voices heard is at the ballot box come November.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a title, or don’t have a title. Your voice and your votes, it still matters,” said Rev. Aaron McCoy, the Pastor of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte, to the crowd at the prayer service at Zion Baptist Church Monday morning.