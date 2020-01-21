Local Living: Going Red for heart health and Country Music Concert

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Midlands Happenings in Local Living, including upcoming concerts at CLA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is going red in the fight against heart disease next month.

On February 7, 2020 the city will host its annual Go Red for Women Day Party at the Drew Wellness Center.

The event will feature health screenings, along with information to help support women affected by heart disease.

Heart Disease is the number one killer of women, say health experts.

The event is free and open to the public from Noon until 2pm.

WHERE: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 1201 Walker Solomon Way Columbia, SC 29204.

WHO: Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine, American Heart Association Representatives, City Officials, Heart Disease Survivors, and Community Leaders.

WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm until 2:00 p.m.

REGISTER HERE: https:// goredcolumbia2020.eventbrite. com

JASON ALDEAN IN CONCERT

Also in our look at Local Living, mark your calendars country music fans.

Jason Aldean will be kicking off the ‘We Back Tour’ right here in Columbia on January 30, 2020 at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information https://www.jasonaldean.com/tour/6004

Just announced, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will hit the stage in Columbia this year.

The concert will take place at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8pm.

It’s part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.