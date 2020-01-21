Victim of hit and run dies days after being struck on W. Beltline Boulevard: CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver who police say failed to render aid.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are now investigating the hit and run as a fatal incident.

Benjamin Franklin Walker, 52, died as the result of blunt force trauma to the upper body sustained during the incident, Coroner Gary Watts said.

He died on January 17.

Officials say Walker was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk in the 3700 block of West Beltline Boulevard on Jaunay 9.

A picture of a vehicle of interest was released Tuesday in hopes that someone with information can assist investigators with the case.

Officials say the vehicle appears to be a white or light-colored newer model, mid-size SUV.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC; LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab or DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.