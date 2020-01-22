Columbia Police make arrests in connection with murder of 22 year old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 22-year-old shot on Colleton Street Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened at the Gable Oaks Apartment Complex off Colleton Street.

According to the Richland County Coroner , Jaquan Ashford was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Columbia Police have arrested 20 year old Marquise Randolph in connection with the shooting. Police say Randolph faces charges of Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Weapon by a Person Convicted of a Violent Crime.

Police say they have also arrested 43 year old Geraldine Manigault. Police say Manigault faces an Accessory after the Fact of Murder charge.

Police say they believe the shooting is an isolated drug-related incident.

Both suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.