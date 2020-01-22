Richland Two offers Free Tax help at Adult Education Center

The Richland Two W.R. Rogers Adult, Continuing & Technology Education Center will offer free tax help partnering with SC Thrive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Do you need help with your taxes? Richland School District Two is partnering with SC Thrive to offer free tax services.

According to district officials, The Richland Two W.R. Rogers Adult, Continuing & Technology Education Center will offer free tax help. Organizers say eligible Richland Two employees, families and community members can meet with a tax professional and have their 2019 taxes filed at no cost on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) for individual tax filers must be less than $65,000 and less than $95,000 if married filing jointly, say officials.

If you are looking to get the free tax help, you do need to make an appointment and bring certain documents.

Here’s how: Call the W.R. Rogers Center at 803-736-8787

Documents needed: 2018 tax return [for the tax ID number, for clients wishing to E-file]

All W-2s and 1099 forms for 2019 A government-issued ID Social Security Number(s) Any income and healthcare coverage information The routing and bank account number for direct deposit, if applicable.