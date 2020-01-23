Javon Kinlaw pulls out of Senior Bowl

MOBILE, AL (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Javon Kinlaw is shutting it down after two practices at the Senior Bowl this week.

The defensive tackle is dealing with tendinitis and soreness in one of his knees and doesn’t want to risk further injury.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle is a likely first-round draft pick heading in to the 2020 NFL Draft and impressed scouts this week at the Senior Bowl with his mobility in pass-rush situations.

Kinlaw was also impressive against his friend, Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson.

oh my god, javon kinlaw pic.twitter.com/O5K389DdOd — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 21, 2020

The NFL Draft is April 23-25 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and NFL Network.