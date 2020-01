Suspect in motor vehicle theft remains at-large: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department say they need the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle.

According to a tweet from the department, Ivan Leslie Fox has a warrant out for his arrest for the January 5 incident.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.