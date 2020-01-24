KISS, Post Malone and more taking the stage in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC

Rock band KISS is coming to Columbia and they announced a special guest will hit the stage.

The band announced that David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the ‘END OF THE ROAD TOUR’.

The ‘End of the Road Tour’ will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena February 11, 2020.

Tickets to the general public are on sale now.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Tickets to the general public are on sale at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a stop in Columbia on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will hit the stage in Columbia this year.

The concert will take place at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8pm.

It’s part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020. https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/734667?awtrc=true

Coming up this week, Jason Aldean will be kicking off the ‘We Back Tour’ with a stop right here in Columbia on January 30th at Colonial Life Arena.

For information click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/jason-aldean