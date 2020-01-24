Lexington County Coroner identifies person struck and killed in roadway

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car Thursday.

Investigators say the accident happened around 10:00 P.M. near the intersection of Boiling Springs Road and Bethany Church Road.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 52 year old Willie Lee Simmons, of Lexington was walking in the

road when he was struck.

Fisher says Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who stopped immediately, was not injured, says Fisher.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.