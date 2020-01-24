Local Living: Sherlock Holmes heads to the State Museum

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Museum happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Topping our look at Local Living, calling all sleuths!

The South Carolina State Museum is unveiling the secrets of one of the most revolutionary literary detectives in history.

You can check out the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Museum.

The exhibit will walk guests through the fictional characters methods and inventions.

Museum officials say ‘The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes’ features original manuscripts and period artifacts, investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes, and interactive crime-solving opportunities.

For more information click here http://scmuseum.org/sherlock/

You can head over Edventure Children’s Museum this weekend for ‘Snowville’.

The annual exhibit features indoor snow tubing, sock ice hockey, snowy science experiments and more.

Snowville will be at Edventure through February 29, 2020.

For more information click here: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/calendar