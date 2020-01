Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Kershaw Co. deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a murder earlier this month.

Investigators say Albertina Bennett, 18, and Cameron Hyatt, 17, are charged with murder in the death of Thomas Keitt, 55, of Elgin.

On January 15th investigators say Keitt’s body was was found on Green Hill Rd. next to an abandoned car.

Authorities say he died from a gunshot wound.

No word on a possible motive.