Carraway Park in West Columbia to temporarily close

West Columbia , SC (WOLO)– Carraway Park in West Columbia will temporarily close, beginning Monday, January 27, 2020, say city officials. The park is located at 212 Hudson Street.

City officials say the closure is necessary to complete contractor duties in the playground area.

The interior of the park will be closed, as well as a portion of the parking lot closest to the pavilion for staging and truck parking. The area of the parking lot closest to the Riverwalk will remain open for Riverwalk users, say city officials.

The park is expected to reopen Sunday, February 2, 2020.