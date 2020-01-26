Two dead, four in hospital after shooting at SC night lounge
by TONYA BROWN
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead and four others are being treated at local hospitals for their injuries, after a shooting at Macs Lounge in Camden Avenue in Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
A spokesperson for the City of Hartsville said police were sent to the area just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
An arrest has not been made.
The spokesperson said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the US Marshals Service are assisting in the investigation.
Many people are panicked because they had loved ones who went to the lounge.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 843-610-0633.