Local Living: Country, Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in Columbia

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will hit the stage in Columbia this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Country is setting the stage this week at the Colonial Life arena and Buffett fans are ready for fun in April.

The concert will take place at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8pm.

It’s part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

For ticket information click here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/734667?awtrc=true

Coming up this week, Jason Aldean will be kicking off the ‘We Back Tour’ with a stop right here in Columbia on January 30th at Colonial Life Arena.

For information click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/jason-aldean