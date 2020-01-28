President Trump introduces Middle East ‘Peace plan’

(CNN) —In the midst of the impeachment trial, president Trump unveiled his administration’s proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the white house Tuesday.

The plan calls for the creation of a new state for the Palestinians ending questions about president Trump’s support for the two-state solution.

President Trump says the plan would double Palestinian territory, including a capital in Eastern Jerusalem, where president Trump said the U.S. would open an embassy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at president Trump’s side for the unveiling.