Broad River Road shutdown in both directions at Bickley Road due to cut in gas line

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Motorist are being asked to avoid the area of Broad River near near Bickley Road following a cut in a natural gas line.

Columbia Fire tweeted out the advisory Wednesday morning alerting people in the area that traffic is shutdown in both directions at Bickley Road and should seek an alternate route.

