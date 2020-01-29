Broad River Road shutdown in both directions at Bickley Road due to cut in gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Motorist are being asked to avoid the area of Broad River near near Bickley Road following a cut in a natural gas line.

Columbia Fire tweeted out the advisory Wednesday morning alerting people in the area that traffic is shutdown in both directions at Bickley Road and should seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT ????: Broad River Rd is shutdown in both directions at Bickley Rd due to a cut natural gas line. Traffic in both directions is being diverted. @ColaFire — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 29, 2020

UPDATE: @domenergysc has arrived on scene. No timetable at this point on when the road will reopen. — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 29, 2020

