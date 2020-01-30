Local Living: Country Concert and Wicked!

Thursday is a big night for country music fans. Jason Aldean is in town January 30, 2020.

He will be kicking off the *We Back Tour* at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are still available.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm. Click here for more information https://www.jasonaldean.com/tour/6004

We are headed to Broadway in our look at local living.

Something “Wicked” has flown into the Koger Center and it’s selling out night after night.

But you can still see Broadway in Columbia’s presentation of ‘Wicked’.

It is the untold story from the Land of Oz about the Witches of Oz.

There are still some performances with tickets.

Wicked runs through February 9, 2020.

For information on tickets, click here :

https://usck-internet.choicecrm.net/ChoiceCRM.NET/templates/USCK/?prod=WICKED#/events