Second suspect charged in nightclub shooting

Hartsville, S.C. (WOLO)– A second suspect is in custody in connection with the fatal bar shooting in Hartsville Sunday.

Police say US Marshals captured Davijon McCall in Durham, North Carolina.

McCall is charged with murder after investigators say he and two others shot and killed three people and injured three more at macs lounge early Sunday morning.

Police say the first suspect, Darius Dickey, faces four counts of attempted murder among other charges and a third suspect has been identified but not arrested.