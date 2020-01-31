Congratulations to our Dave Aiken on being honored with the SCBA Masters Award

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia wants to send our our congratulations to our Station Manager Dave Aiken.

General Manager and Vice President Chris Bailey delivered an introduction for Dave, Thursday night at the SCBA Awards of Distinction dinner.

At the event, Dave was awarded the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s Masters award.

The honor is given each year to an individual who has lifetime achievements as an on-air broadcaster for radio and TV, and has made significant contributions to broadcasting in South Carolina.

Dave Aiken has been with ABC Columbia, WOLO TV, for 50 years and we are so proud of his many accomplishments!

Congratulations Dave.