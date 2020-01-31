Delays expected on 1-20 Eastbound starting January 31 for power line installation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can expect delays on 1-20 Eastbound between mile marker 51 and 62 in Lexington County this weekend.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, there will be delays due to power line installation on the nights of January 31st, Feb 1st and Feb 2nd.

The operation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM and is expected to last until approximately 5:00 AM.

SC DOT says traffic will not be stopped but will be slowed down with the assistance from the SC Highway Patrol.

According to officials, if you would like updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics you can log on here http://www.scdot.org