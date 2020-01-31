Local Living: We investigate the newest exhibit at the State Museum

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the weekend happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, calling all sleuths! Our Curtis Wilson goes behind the scenes to investigate the newest exhibit, speaking with the Museum’s Jared Glover.

The South Carolina State Museum is unveiling the secrets of one of the most revolutionary literary detectives in history.

You can check out the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Museum.

The exhibit will walk guests through the fictional characters methods and inventions.

Museum officials say ‘The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes’ features original manuscripts and period artifacts, investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes, and interactive crime-solving opportunities.

For more information click here http://scmuseum.org/sherlock/