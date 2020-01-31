Seal of approval! Riverbanks Zoo seal makes a Superbowl Pick

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs taking the field Sunday for the Super Bowl, its anyone’s guess as to who could come out on top.

But Friday at Riverbanks Zoo one harbor seal took a dive at picking Sunday’s winner.

Zookeepers tossed two footballs marked with each team’s logo and let 13-year-old Gambit make the pick.

Gambit swam to the surface with the Kansas City Chiefs football, so that’s the pick!