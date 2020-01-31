Women’s college shifts to coeducation in residential day program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia College President Carol A. Moore said the women’s college will begin admitting male students as early as 2021.

In a statement released Friday, the new model, approved by the Board of Trustees would create a co-ed day track alongside of the women-only track.

“The proposed change comes after evaluating shifts in student demographics, cultural shifts and population trends,” Moore. Ph.d. said in part.

The college plans to host several open sessions to give current students, faculty, staff and alumnae the opportunity to learn more about the program.