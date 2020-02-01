Murray State retires Ja Morant’s jersey

MURRAY, KY — Tonight, former Crestwood star and No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft Ja Morant had his jersey retired by his alma mater Murray State.

Morant left Murray State after setting the school record for most points (808) and assists (331) in a single season as a sophomore last year.

He was then taken by the Memphis Grizzlies with the second overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, and is currently the front-runner for Rookie of the Year averaing 17.1 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Click the video above to hear from Morant on what his jersey retirement at Murray State meant to him.