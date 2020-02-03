Groups across South Carolina are gearing up for Democratic presidential primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —With the Iowa Caucus taking place Monday and New Hampshire’s primary just around the corner, several groups are getting ready for the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary on February 29.

The South Carolina State Election Commission says there was a net increase of 30,000 registered voters over the last six months, which some political figures say could create a perfect storm for South Carolina’s impact in the race for the White House.

“South Carolina is a make-or-break state quite frankly. If you can’t put together a coalition to win in South Carolina with our having the most diverse electorate of the early four states, how can you win states on Super Tuesday,” said Trav Robertson, the Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary comes after voters in states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada have chosen their nominee.

However, Kirk Randazzo, the Political Science Chair at the University of South Carolina, says the Palmetto State provides a looking glass as to who could run all the way to November.

“Historically, over the last 30-40 years, whoever wins in South Carolina has tended to go on and win the nomination for their party, both Democrat and Republican,” Randazzo said.

With this in mind, Randazzo says the next month will see virtually all the candidates come down to the Palmetto State.

“People who came in second, third, possibly even fourth are going to need South Carolina to try and springboard or jump-start their electoral prospects, and so I think you’re about to see the world descend on South Carolina,” Randazzo said.

Chris Whitmire of the South Carolina State Election Commission says preparation for the 2020 S.C. Democratic Presidential Primary has been underway for the last few months. He says poll workers are being trained and the new voting machines, which were first rolled out for elections in 2019, are being prepared for the primary.

Whitmire says voters need to make sure their registration information is updated, especially if they have moved, and that they are going to the right polling place.

“Be ready to vote, so make sure your registration is up to date and ready to go. Put some thought into it before you go into the voting booth so you know how you’re going to mark your ballot so you can get in, vote, record your selection, cast your ballot, and get out so the next person can move through,” Whitmire said.

In the last five presidential election cycles, South Carolina voters from either the Democratic or Republican party have chosen the candidate that ultimately went on to win the White House that year.