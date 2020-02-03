Happening Now: Columbia Police on scene of body found off Rose Drive

Columbia Police are investigating after a man was found dead at the 100 block of Rose Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are investigating after they say a man was found dead at the 100 block of Rose Drive.

Columbia Police say while responding to a shots fired emergency call off Rose Drive, a male was found deceased.

According to Police, investigators have detained a male for investigative questioning in connection with the Rose Drive call for service. Several people are being interviewed.

Police say the Coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

ABC Columbia News has a crew on scene and will bring you updates as they become available.