Amore Under the Stars at the State Museum for your Valentine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can celebrate Valentine’s Day under the stars at the South Carolina State Museum.

Amore Under the Stars is set for Friday, February 14th, 2020.

The event will take place from 7 until 10 p.m.

It includes, tours through the museum galleries, a special planetarium show, even champagne.

According to organizers, guests can discover artifacts associated with some of the great love stories of South Carolina on a romantic tour through museum galleries.

Organizers say guests can take in a unique live planetarium show.

Afterwards, guests will enjoy a full Champagne bar with special mixers before heading up to the Boeing Observatory for night sky viewing and enjoy one of the best views of the city from the observatory terrace, say Museum officials.

For more information click here http://scmuseum.org/amore/