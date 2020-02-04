Lady Tigers climb to No. 11 In WBCA poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A 15 game win streak and a 20-2 overall record has allowed the Benedict College Lady Tigers to join in on the NACC.com DII women’s basketball Power 10 rankings, debuting at No. 10.

Benedict is the only SIAC team ranked in the top 10 and is one of two south region teams (Lee, 5th) to be ranked in the Power 10.

Ay’Anna Bey is leading the Lady Tigers in scoring (16.6 ppg) while pulling down 9.5 rebounds with a team-high 26 blocks. The Tigers are scoring 75 points per game while allowing just 57.5 per game – both rank second-best in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Three undefeated teams make up the top three positions: Drury (21-0), Ashland (21-0), and Texas A&M-Commerce (21-0). No. 2 Ashland University will face off against N0. 4 Grand Valley State this upcoming week in what will be a highly anticipated matchup.

Benedict will travel to Fort Valley State University on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they look to continue their run.