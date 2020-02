Overnight shooting on Alcott Drive leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the death of a male involved in a shooting in the 500 block of Alcott Drive.

Officials with CPD say the shooting happened late Monday night.

The victim died at a area hospital, police say.

Details are limited at this time.

