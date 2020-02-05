Legislative Black Caucus calls on Biden to disavow Harpootlian

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Members of the Legislative Black Caucus are calling on Joe Biden to disavow Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s role in his campaign for his recent tweet about Rep. Jerry Govan’s compensation for work with Tom Steyer’s campaign.

Wednesday morning Harpootlian tweeted, “Mr. Moneybags aka @TomSteyer has paid SC State Rep. Jerry Govan almost $50,000 for a month of work? Is he pocketing the dough or redistributing the wealth? CC:Steyer FEC Report”

Members of the caucus say they believe Harpootlian unfairly targeted Govan, implying the payment was either unethical or illegal.

Senator Harpootlian says the tweet was more aimed at Tom Steyer paying off politicians with exorbitant amounts of money. He added that the tweet had nothing to do with race and he believed taking the money was wrong.