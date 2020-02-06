Utility Crews working and monitoring power outages in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After the storm passes, utility crews will be hard at work restoring power for customers across the Midlands.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott tells us how some companies across the region are going to tackle these outages once the storm subsides.

Crews with Dominion Energy and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative spent Thursday preparing for the upcoming storm, but say they are going to wait for the winds to die down until they start working on power lines.

If you need to report or check power outages, there is information here for Dominion Energy https://www.dominionenergy.com/outages/report-and-check-outages

You can check the outage Map for MCEC here http://www.mcecoop.com/