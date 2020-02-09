Dawn Staley previews Gamecocks’ top-five showdown with UConn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tomorrow the Gamecock women’s basketball team takes a break from SEC action when No. 4 UConn comes to Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina is expecting a near-sellout crowd in what should feel like a playoff atmosphere.

Dawn Staley addressed the media Sunday to break down the matchup. She hasn’t beaten UConn yet as a head coach, and is looking to change that Monday night. She also spoke about how the Huskies have been the elite team in women’s basketball for the last decade, and she’s hoping her Gamecocks can take that spot in this new decade.

South Carolina and UConn tip off tomorrow at 7:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.