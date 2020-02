CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– City of Cayce Public Safety officials are on the lookout for a Missing 6 Year Old.

According to Cayce DPS, the white female is missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce, SC.

She has Strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes.

The 6 year old was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt, say officials.

If seen, contact @Cayce_DPS at 794-0456