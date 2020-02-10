Local Living: KISS and Amore under the Stars for your Valentine

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Valentine's Week happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Grab your calendars, topping our look at Local Living, rock legends take the stage this week.

KISS is bringing the ‘End of the Road Tour’ to Colonial Life Arena February 11, 2020.

The band announced that David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the ‘END OF THE ROAD TOUR’.

Tickets to the general public are on sale now. The Concert is at 7:30pm.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Tickets to the general public are on sale at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Also this week, you can celebrate Valentine’s Day under the stars at the South Carolina State Museum.

Amore Under the Stars is set for Friday, February 14th, 2020.

The event will take place from 7 until 10 p.m.

It includes, tours through the museum galleries, a special planetarium show, even champagne.

According to organizers, guests can discover artifacts associated with some of the great love stories of South Carolina on a romantic tour through museum galleries.

For more information click here http://scmuseum.org/amore/