Facing 5th place finish in NH primary, Biden focuses on South Carolina

(ABC NEWS) – Former Vice President and current democratic candidate for President, Joe Biden spoke in front of a crowd of voters Tuesday night. Unlike his competition who are still in New Hampshire though, he did it in Columbia.

Biden and his wife Jill held a South Carolina launch party at 701 Whaley telling a crowd of supporters the campaign to beat Donald Trump is not over.

Biden has called South Carolina a firewall for his campaign following a disappointing fourth place result in Iowa and what’s looking like a similar or worse finish in New Hampshire’s primary.

The democratic primary in South Carolina takes place February 29th.