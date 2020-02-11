New: Hotline set up for information on Missing 6 year old Cayce girl

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The search for missing six-year-old Faye Swetlik continues in Cayce, Tuesday.

Authorities have set up a hotline.

If anyone has any information on where she could be, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.

According to the city of Cayce, Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 after getting off the school bus in the Churchill Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Faye has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.

SLED, the FBI, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are among those helping Cayce DPS with the search.

Subdivision residents will continue to knock on doors, and law enforcement will continue their search efforts throughout the day, say officials.

More than 100 officers were on scene last night assisting with the search.

If you have seen her, please call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456.