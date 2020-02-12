18-year-old forced girl, 15, to perform sex act: Police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An 18-year-old man is behind bars charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Garrett Kennard is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $20,000 bond following the alleged assault on January 25th.
According to officials, Kennard is accused of forcing a 15-year-old female victim to commit a sexual act while at party inside a Columbia residence.
The suspect also allegedly inappropriately touched the victim and prevented her from leaving the immediate area.
The victim went to a local hospital for medical treatment.