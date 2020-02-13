Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Columbia

Vice President Mike Pence is in Columbia
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Vice President Mike Pence is in Columbia.

Air Force Two landed just before 11 am ET Thursday morning.

During his visit, the Vice President made a surprise stop at Doc’s BBQ on Shop Road. He and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met with folks eating at the restaurant.

The Vice President is attending a President Donald Trump Victory luncheon in Columbia, before heading to Charleston for an event at The Citadel.

