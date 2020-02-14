Latest Developments in Faye Swetlik case: Police link neighbor, autopsies scheduled

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police continue their investigation into the homicide of six year old Faye Swetlik. Our Tim Scott has an update from the scene.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officials, on Friday, identified the man whose body was found in the same neighborhood as the six year old’s body, as that of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor.

Police say Taylor lived in the same neighborhood as Faye.

Authorities say the body of Faye was found in the wooded area behind a house on Picadilly Drive, which is just yards away from where Faye was last seen Monday afternoon.

Cayce Police say while emptying out garbage cans throughout the neighborhood Thursday, they found what they call a critical piece of evidence in a garbage can near Taylor’s home.

Police did not disclose what the item was, but said it was on Faye’s missing person poster.

After finding Faye’s body, police they say they found Taylor’s body at his residence.

Authorities say they talked with Taylor and searched through his home during the early stages of the investigation.

Police say he did not have a criminal history and was not known to law enforcement.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the autopsies for both Faye Swetlik and Coty Taylor will take place Saturday in Charleston.