SC DOT: Road Closure set for Intersection in Lexington County

Temporary road closure for Devils Backbone Road near the intersection of US Highway 378 in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you down Devils Backbone Road , there is a traffic alert.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is announcing a temporary road closure for Devils Backbone Road near the intersection of US Highway 378 in Lexington County.

The road closure is necessary for a realignment and construction project to improve safety at this intersection, say transportation officials.

SC DOT says the closure will begin February 18, 2020 and is expected to last until May 18, 2020, barring delays due to weather or other unforeseen factors. According to the SC DOT, drivers will be detoured along Ridge Road and Cedar Grove Road throughout the duration of this closure.